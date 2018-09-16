

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance on Pitt St. in Sydney at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival police located a 19-year-old male that had received stab wounds to his stomach area. The male was transported to the Regional Hospital by EHS and is in stable condition.

Police say a large group of individuals were in the area when the aggravated assault occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.