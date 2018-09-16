Featured
Cape Breton police investigate stabbing
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:54PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, September 16, 2018 6:31PM ADT
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a disturbance on Pitt St. in Sydney at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Upon arrival police located a 19-year-old male that had received stab wounds to his stomach area. The male was transported to the Regional Hospital by EHS and is in stable condition.
Police say a large group of individuals were in the area when the aggravated assault occurred.
The investigation is ongoing.