Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a fire on Membertou First Nation early Saturday morning.

Police and fire services were called to a home on Tupsi Drive around 6:45 a.m.

The fire began in a vehicle which then spread to a home - both were damaged.

There were several people inside the home at the time of the incident, but there were no injuries.

Police say they are now investigating along with their investigative and arson units.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.