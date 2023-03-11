Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines

An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.

According to police, shots were fired at a residence.

Police say there were no injuries and they believe it is an isolated incident

Cape Breton Regional Police say they are looking for a white 2015 Hyundai with a Nova Scotia license plate HAW 341. The vehicle was last seen near Purves Street and Highway 105 with two to three males in the vehicle.

The persons in the vehicle are believed to be armed with firearms.

The public is being asked to not approach the vehicle, but to call 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers with any information.