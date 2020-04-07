HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police ticketed four people on Monday for violating COVID-19 related orders under Nova Scotia's Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.

Officers ticketed three separate individuals who were parked at Dominion Beach on Monday evening for failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act. All three were fined $582.50 for the violation.

Earlier on Monday, officer issued a $1,000 fine to another person for failing to comply with physical-distancing under the Health Protection Act.

That brings the total number of summary offence tickets issued by Cape Breton Regional Police to eight.

Police issued four $1,000 tickets last week; three for failing to comply with physical distancing, and one for not self-isolating as required while awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22 in an effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Last week, the state of emergency was extended until noon on April 19.