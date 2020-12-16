HALIFAX -- Police are looking for witnesses after an elderly man was beaten and robbed in downtown Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say a 75-year-old man was assaulted in his vehicle Monday night, by people who had approached him for a ride outside the Sydney Credit Union on Townsend Street.

The attackers got away after taking the man's wallet.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the man and suspects outside his parked vehicle -- a grey Honda Accord -- between 6 and 6:30 that evening.

The victim was treated in hospital and released.

If you have any other information about the incident or who might be involved, please call police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.