Cape Breton police looking for information related to shots fired in Sydney Mines, N.S.

The Cape Breton Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance after shots were fired from a vehicle in Sydney Mines, N.S., last month.

Officers responded to a call of shots being fired at a house from a vehicle driving on Amber Drive at about 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to a police news release.

No one was injured, police say.

Police identified and found the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident, a 2008 grey Mazda 5, which they seized.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

If anyone has information related to the incident or video from the neighbourhood from between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. that night, they are asked by police to contact them 902-563-5151 or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

