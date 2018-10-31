

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton Regional police officer is facing two charges of assault, following a brief investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

One of the charges against Const. Kristopher Karl Planetta relates to an incident alleged to have taken place on Oct. 21. The second dates back to February of 2017. The complainant in both is a 33-year-old woman.

The 34-year-old Planetta was at first arrested and released without charge but ordered to stay away from the woman. SIRT was called in and the charges were laid Wednesday. He'll be back in court Dec. 11.