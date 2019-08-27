

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home in Gardiner Mines, N.S.

Police responded to the home on Seaside Drive around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after concerns were raised about the man’s well-being. There were also reports that he may have a weapon.

Police have contained the area and members of the Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators are also on scene.

Seaside Drive is closed to traffic between Gardiner and Lingan Roads. Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.