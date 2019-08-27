Featured
Cape Breton police respond to barricaded man inside Gardiner Mines home
Cape Breton Regional Police respond to a barricaded man inside a home in Gardiner Mines, N.S. on Aug. 27, 2019. (Kyle Moore/CTV Atlantic)
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:42PM ADT
Cape Breton Regional Police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home in Gardiner Mines, N.S.
Police responded to the home on Seaside Drive around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after concerns were raised about the man’s well-being. There were also reports that he may have a weapon.
Police have contained the area and members of the Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators are also on scene.
Seaside Drive is closed to traffic between Gardiner and Lingan Roads. Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.