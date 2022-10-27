Cape Breton police respond to shooting in Sydney Mines, arrest suspect

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Leblanc Road in Sydney Mines, N.S.

The suspected shooter is in custody, according to the Cape Breton Regional Police.

Various police units, including the Emergency Response Team, are on scene and the area is secure.

#BREAKING: @CBRegPolice say there’s been a shooting on Leblanc Road in Florence. Suspected shooter is in custody. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/3Qd8e9CL0b — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) October 27, 2022

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.