Cape Breton police searching for suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Sydney that sent one man to hospital Saturday.

Police say they are searching for a man in the immediate and surrounding areas of Rotary Drive using several resources, including K-9s and drones.

They believe the victim was shot with a long gun.

A civil emergency alert was issued just after 7 p.m. advising the public to not to pick up hitch hikers and for Rotary Drive residents to lock their doors.

Police describe the suspect as white, five-foot-eight with dark hair and a thin build. They say he is wearing a burgundy sweater or jacket and has tattoos on his forearms.

Police are asking people to stay away from the scene.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 or police at 902-563-5151.