Cape Breton police searching for teenagers missing from travel group

Cape Breton police are searching for two teenagers from India who are missing from a group traveling in the area.

Police say 14-year-old Rakshit Bodla and 15-year-old Yash Kumar were last confirmed to be in their room at the Simon Hotel in Sydney around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s believed the boys left the hotel sometime before 6 a.m., and they did not show up when the travel group was scheduled to leave.

Police say the boys do not have any connections in the area.

Anyone who sees them, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to call Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers.

