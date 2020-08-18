HALIFAX -- Police are continuing to search for a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Eskasoni, N.S.

Police say Mary (Molly) Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with a man she knows.

Martin was last spotted in Eskasoni around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Martin and the man were also identified on video surveillance at a service station in Catalone, N.S., last week.

The RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police have received reports that the pair has been spotted on an ATV in the Forchu area.

Several RCMP detachments and Cape Breton Regional Police are collaborating on the investigation and following up on tips.

Police say the families of both Martin and the man are engaged in the investigation.

Martin is described as Indigenous with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-seven inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing eyeglasses.

Police have not released any information about the man.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).