Cape Breton police seek more information in relation to missing North Sydney man

Police in Cape Breton are looking for more information in hopes of locating a North Sydney man who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Thirty-four-year-old Kenneth Justin MacDonald (who goes by Justin) was last seen around 11 p.m. on July 7 at the Irving gas station located at 183 Commercial Street in North Sydney, where he was captured on video surveillance.

Police have since located MacDonald’s vehicle – a blue 2023 Kia Forte with a Nova Scotia licence plate FYZ-715 – about 25 kilometres away in the Ormond Crescent area of Mira Road in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Cape Breton Regional Police is now asking anyone who was travelling on Highway 125 between exits 1 and 5 on July 8 between midnight and 3 a.m. to contact them.

MacDonald is described as five-foot-nine, 240 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police have released images of MacDonald at his last known location in hopes it will help find him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cape Breton Regional Police Service at (902) 563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at (902) 720-5719.

