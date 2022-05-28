Cape Breton RCMP locate owner of boat seen adrift in Bras D’or Lake

The RCMP has located the owner of a boat seen adrift in the Bras D’or Lake near New Harris Settlement, N.S.

On Friday around 8:20 p.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a boat adrift in the lake near the Seal Island Bridge.

The Sydney Mines Volunteer Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) helped with the search.

The RCMP says the owner confirmed that no one was on the boat when it went adrift.

All search resources have been withdrawn, says RCMP.