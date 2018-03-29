

CTV Atlantic





CTV News has learned that the employee who was terminated after a patient death at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital was a licensed practical nurse.

The College of Licensed Practical Nurses says the issue has been brought to its attention, but it can't confirm whether a complaint is under investigation.

Nova Scotia's regulatory body for registered nurses has confirmed it received a complaint into the February death of a patient, who was found on the hospital grounds.

Multiple sources have confirmed at least two other people have been terminated.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority will not confirm any disciplinary action, citing confidentiality.

Multiple sources say the patient was charted as sleeping quietly in his room when he was actually outside the building. The alarm in the stairwell also did not go off.

At the time, the health authority said the body was discovered around 4 a.m. on Feb. 23.

A source tells CTV News the patient had dementia.

CTV News reached out to Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey Thursday, asking him if the public had a right to know about any disciplinary action.

“I think the investigation and the process that takes place to review and understand the circumstances of what transpired, and learn from it to make sure it doesn't happen again. That review is ongoing,” Delorey said.

Delorey said there’s no timeline on when the investigation will be completed.

CTV News also reached out to Cape Breton Regional Police, who said they're still assisting with the investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.