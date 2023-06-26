Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor wants permanent date for popular heavy-garbage pickup

Heavy garbage pickup day is something many CBRM residents look forward to, and this year the pickup is later in the season than usual.

The municipality said it was delayed because it had to find room in its operating budget to make the $250,000 garbacke pickup possible.

“The debate each year really needs to stop, to be quite frank,” said Jeff McNeil, CBRM resident.

Each year residents are left wondering if or when it will happen.

“So thrilled to finally have a date set and finally get the go-ahead to put items to the curb,” said Cyril MacDonald, CBRM Councillor.

MacDonald is hoping to leave the uncertainty around the popular pickup at the curb.

He wants a permanent date set each year, and plans to take that proposal back to council.

“Many residents just simply can't afford to hire a truck to haul it to the dump or just don't have the means to do that, so again I think it's a service that's important and I think we would have a number of more unsightly premises,” said MacDonald

ACAP Cape Breton said the heavy garbage pickup also helps prevent illegal dumping.

“It's a lot less energy to simply say listen I got this thing in my shed, I'm going to hold onto it for a few more weeks, because I know heavy garbage pickup is coming soon as opposed to not knowing a date or not having a date,” said Kathleen Aikens, Executive Director of ACAP Cape Breton.

Collection started June 26 and will last until everything curbside is picked up.

