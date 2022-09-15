Cape Breton's Men of the Deeps releases new album about life 'after the pit'

Cape Breton’s famous singing miners have released a new album, which the group says sends a different message than their previous music.

The Men of the Deeps' new record, and lead track, is called "After the Pit." It's about what life was like after a day's work and after their time underground came to an end.

For Tony Aucoin, his life "after the pit" began when the Devco mines in Cape Breton closed for good in 2001.

"It's been 20-some years since I worked in the mines," said Aucoin, who's a member of the Men of the Deeps. "I'm 69 and I'm not going to be working in the mines anymore. So, it brings back good memories, really good memories."

The idea with the new music was to give audiences something different after more than 50 years.

"These guys have sung so much about being underground, we thought, maybe we'll lighten it up a bit and see what it's like when they're not underground,” said Stephen Muise, the conductor and business manager for Men of the Deeps.

Songs like "Working Man" have long told the story of a miner's toil.

Now, the group sings about things like vacation on the Mira River, or kitchen parties after a week's work.

"There's a generation and a demographic of people out there that want to hear the coal-mining story," said Muise. "These guys have been taking this story around the country for, now, 56 years. And we've always said, 'As long as there's people that want to hear this story, we'll do it for another 50.'"

Nipper MacLeod has been with the Men of the Deeps for 46 years. He says he's seen many situations where life "after the pit" wasn't so great for some men.

"Anybody that worked a long time underground and got out in pretty good shape, they were very lucky. Because a lot of people weren't so lucky," he said.

For many miners, being in the choir is a big part of their story post-pit.

"Mining is a way of life. It's not just a job, it's part of you," said Aucoin. "You'll notice in this new album, you really will. It brings it all back home."

The new album is available to download now.