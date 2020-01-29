NEW WATERFORD, N.S. -- The owners of a hair salon in New Waterford, N.S., say they are furious after vandals broke into their shop and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

“I felt like my heart, someone just went in and ripped my heart right out of my chest,” says salon owner Dale Cadden, who was stunned when she arrived at the shop Tuesday morning.

“It was just pounding so hard. I didn’t even know what to think when I walked in.”

It appears as though the culprits used a hammer to smash their way through a back wall to gain access to the shop. Then they took money out of the cash register and cleaned out a shelf full of hair products.

“The back room is destroyed,” says Cadden.

Between the damage and stolen items, Cadden had to cancel all her appointments on Tuesday.

“Oh, I’m furious,” says Kelsey Ensinger, who works with her mother at the salon. “I’m absolutely so mad.”

The mother-daughter duo rent the shop and did not have contents insurance. They are now facing a loss of thousands of dollars.

Ensinger says her mother serves on a number of volunteer committees in the community, which makes the break-in even more shocking.

“I didn’t think it would happen to us because of who my mother is, and what we do for the community,” says Ensinger. “I would never have thought somebody would have done this to us. We do not deserve this.”

“It’s a huge financial hit, especially for a small business,” says Cadden. “We are just mom and daughter here, working everyday to make New Waterford’s hair look beautiful. It’s sad that this is happening to us, really sad.”

Cadden says there was no alarm or security cameras inside, but there are cameras on the outside of other businesses on Plummer Avenue, which police are using as part of their investigation.

Cape Breton Regional Police spent Tuesday morning taking pictures and evidence, but, so far, no arrests have been made.