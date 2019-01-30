

CTV Atlantic





Curling is a difficult sport, but a Cape Breton senior is still rocking it despite her visual impairment.

Seventy-year-old Louise Gillis didn't even pick up her first stone until after losing most of her vision more than 21 years ago.

“Just started with no experience whatsoever and went out on the ice following my vision loss,” said Gillis.

She was a nurse at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital when she suffered a retinal blood clot in 1997.

In the years since, she has formed a visually impaired curling team that keeps her busy, playing twice a week and practising once.

They are going to nationals in Ottawa next week, where they have previously won two bronze medals.

“Our lead is totally blind,” Gillis said. “Mary, they call her name ‘Mary, Mary, Mary,’ and she follows that guide to the point, just close to the hog line, and then she releases the rock. It generally gets into the area where we need it. For the rest of us who are partially sighted, we go by lighted broom.”

Her guide uses his broom to cast a red glare on the ice and she follows the light.

More often than not, she ends up in the house.

Although taking up the sport after vision loss has gotten her out more than ever.

“Well, it certainly beats sitting at home watching the soap operas,” Gillis says. “It's exercise; it’s fun.”

Her guide, says Gillis, paved the way for others who are visually-impaired.

“Everybody here in the club admires her for that,” said Ralph Neville. “She's a great person, and a great curler.”

When the Scotties Tournament of Hearts comes to Sydney in a couple of weeks, Gillis will be rubbing shoulders with some of Canada's best curlers as a tournament volunteer.

And, while she looks up to her favourites, you can bet they'll be admiring her just as much.

The 70-year-old is also president of the Canadian Council of the Blind.

She says the sport has helped many overcome their loss of sight in other ways.

“Once they tried curling, it made a tremendous difference for them,” Gillis said. “Because it made them able to see that they could actually do something. That life does continue after vision loss.”

And like any good habit, she's made this one stick.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.