Cape Breton senior records first album at age 60

For more than 37 years, Angela Iannetti has been working as both a cosmetologist and an instructor.

Now, her career path has taken her on a different journey, as a performer.

“I had no confidence. I would listen to other people sing and watch other people perform and I thought, ‘Oh my God, if I was only as good as them,” she said.

Two years ago, at the age of 60, she finally decided to take a chance on herself and released her first album "Full Circle.”

She sold more than 400 CDs almost immediately.

“The album took off and received three Music Nova Scotia nominations for best jazz and best blues and best inspirational. I said, ‘Pinch me, this can't be real, and actually phoned Music Nova Scotia to make sure they didn't make a mistake,” said Iannetti.

Iannetti was recently the only Canadian to finish in the top 10 out of thousands of entries in a Nashville singing contest.

She has made a Christmas album and is now working on her third album called "Below the Tracks" taking her back to her roots growing up in Sydney Mines.

“I'm just waiting patiently to have that album completed. It's going to be amazing. It has seven different genres, by three different studios, eight different originals, and it is a true eclectic album, and talks about people, places, and true events in Nova Scotia,” said Iannetti.

Iannetti is happy people enjoy her music, but, more importantly, she's grateful to have overcome her fear of performing.

“I did it for me. I didn't do it to showcase, I didn't do it to perform, I did it so I could say I did it and not have regrets when I got older,” she said.