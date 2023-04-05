Cape Breton showing support for hockey icon after cancer diagnosis

Blair Joseph’s name is synonymous with hockey in Nova Scotia.

He’s been a player, coach, scout and certainly a mentor, but now he’s in a battle off the ice.

“He is used to being in control of his environment and what's going on around him, and right now he doesn't have a lot of control. He's trying to stay in the moment and stay positive and battle one step at a time,” said Fabian Joseph, Blair’s brother.

Most know the 77-year-old from Sydney, N.S., as "Bearcat.” The recent news he has pancreatic cancer spread quickly to his many friends throughout the hockey world.

Fabian Joseph is Blair's younger brother, and while Fabian had success at the pro-level and Olympics, his brother Blair is just as beloved back home.

“One of the best experiences I had in my life was being at the World Juniors this past Christmas in Halifax and I was there for a few days and I called him and I said, ‘you got to find a way to get up here,’” said Fabian. “I thought I was popular going around the concourse, but when he got there it went to a different level.”

Blair has made many hockey stops, but his longest was as assistant coach with the Cape Breton Eagles.

“He was an absolute player’s coach. He was their comedic relief, but he was also hard on the guys when they needed it, but he was also a soft approach when they need the loving hand as well,” said Gerard Shaw, Cape Breton Eagles president.

The Cape Breton Eagles were making plans Tuesday to pay tribute to him during their home playoff game that evening.

“We're going to have a tribute on the board to Blair and just wish him well. We wish he could've been here tonight, we would have loved to have him on the ice,” Shaw said ahead of the game.

While Blair and his family know the road head will be a tough, the overwhelming support makes it a little easier.

“If support and prayers were ever going to make somebody healthy from this sickness, it's going to happen to him,” said Fabian.