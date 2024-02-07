ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Cape Breton SPCA evacuating due to concerns roof may collapse under weight of snow, ice

    The Cape Breton SPCA shelter in Sydney, N.S., is pictured in February 2024. (Source: Facebook/Nova Scotia SPCA - Cape Breton Shelter) The Cape Breton SPCA shelter in Sydney, N.S., is pictured in February 2024. (Source: Facebook/Nova Scotia SPCA - Cape Breton Shelter)
    Share

    The Nova Scotia SPCA says its Cape Breton shelter is evacuating over concerns its roof may collapse following last weekend’s snowstorm.

    A release from the SPCA says the Sydney shelter’s ceilings and beams are starting to bow underneath the weight of snow and ice.

    There are currently 19 dogs in the shelter’s care as well as 25 cats and one rabbit.

    “We currently have 45 animals in the shelter and staff taking care of them. We need to look out for their safety,” says Nova Scotia SPCA CEO Elizabeth Murphy in the release. “Our shelter is showing the signs of age and wear, we can not take this risk.”

    Staff from the Dartmouth shelter, along with an animal transport vehicle and vans, will help with the evacuation.

    The animals will be triaged and then taken to other shelters until it is safe for them to return to Cape Breton.

    The SPCA has not had the structural integrity of the Cape Breton shelter assessed yet, and does not have a reopening date.

    The cost to repair the roof is also not yet known.

    People are being asked to not travel to the shelter, and the SPCA says the veterinary hospital will be re-booking clients “when it is safe to do so.”

    The current Cape Breton SPCA building on East Broadway was built in 1977.

     

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Two Canadian Armed Forces members face charges

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News