After nearly three hours of negotiations police say a 62-year-old Cape Breton man is now in custody.

Officers were called to seaside drive in Gardiner Mines around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, after a man barricaded himself inside a residence.

Police say there were reports the individual may have a weapon and had concerns about his wellbeing. Several streets in the area were blocked to traffic and pedestrians.

In the end police say the man was arrested without incident. Weapons and domestic related charges are pending further investigation.