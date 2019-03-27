

A teacher at a Cape Breton middle school has been charged after he allegedly threatened a student.

Cape Breton Regional Police received a complaint on Feb. 26 about an alleged incident involving an employee and student at Ocean View Education Centre in Glace Bay, N.S.

Police arrested the 54-year-old New Waterford, N.S., man Tuesday, following an investigation that involved the school liaison officer and school administration.

The man, who has not been identified, is on leave from his job.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education declined a request for an interview, but in a statement said:

“Administration at the school are presently working with both students and staff addressing any concerns brought forward due to these allegations,” said a spokesperson.

“All allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated and addressed.”

Parents said Wednesday they received a phone call and text message from the school saying an employee at the school was the subject of criminal charges.

Some parents also said they were worried, and upset at the lack of information provided from the school about the alleged incident.

The teacher has been released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court on May 13.

