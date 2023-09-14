Cape Breton teachers to appear on Family Feud Canada

It's still very early in the school year at Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay, N.S. and a big topic in the halls is that five teachers from the area will soon be on TV.

"It's going to be a little bit embarrassing, I think anyway,” said Lisa Roach, one of the five middle school teachers at the school who will appear next week on an episode of Family Feud Canada.

The idea to apply to be on the show was first hatched in the home economics room where the five friends typically have lunch.

"I said to my husband, 'I don't know if I can do it, because what if I make a fool out of myself on national TV?',” Roach said with a laugh. “It's one thing to do it in front of the classroom, but to do it on national TV is a totally different thing."

Faculty from hundreds of schools across the country applied, but the team from Oceanview was one of just eight chosen to be on the show.

"I'm nervous about what they're going to show, for one, because we have two hours of hilarious content and we have no idea what they're going to show,” said teacher and team captain Charlene Bradbury. “So we're going to be surprised when we watch the show with the kids."

So, what do their students think about their teachers being TV stars?

"We just had a pep rally this afternoon to get them all hyped up,” Bradbury said. “A lot of them knew, but a lot of them didn't know so the gym was screaming with excitement."

Their episode, against teachers from Scarborough, Ont., will air Tuesday evening at 7:30 pm.

They'll host a viewing party at the school, starting at 6:45 p.m.

Of course, the golden rule of being on a pre-taped game show is that they are sworn to secrecy about how they did.

However, they were able to share a little bit about what people can expect when they tune in.

"They can expect a lot of laughs, they can expect cute stories,” Roach said.

"It's not as easy as it looks from your couch, and no matter what we said we were going to have fun no matter the outcome, and that's what we did,” Bradbury said.

