

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old Cape Breton boy is sharing his story of narrow escape after he became lost in the woods while riding his ATV Sunday evening.

Vincent Gillis says the vehicle became stuck while he was riding it in a remote, wooded area near Gilholmes Lake in the Sydney area.

He says he used his cellphone to call home, but then his battery died during the call.

The teen’s stepfather and uncle set out on foot to look for Gillis while his mother called police.

The teen says he spent a tense four hours in the woods before he was found.

“I was on the same road for a bit, so I tried to take a left, tried to get back into town, and ended up getting stuck in water and mud, so after about a half hour of waiting, I decided to start walking,” says Gillis. “I was walking about two hours and I heard my stepdad yell my name, then I just followed where the yelling was coming from.”

Gillis says he remained calm while in the woods, and was mostly concerned about his family, knowing they would be worried.

“I was a mess because before [the phone] died it was making weird noises,” says his mother, Selena Wambolt. “I wasn’t sure if he had fallen through ice or what happened. I just panicked.”

Members of a local Jeep club helped the boy and his vehicle out of the woods.

Gillis says he learned some valuable lessons from the incident: from now on he will ensure his cellphone is fully charged while he’s out riding, and he won’t be riding alone anymore.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore

