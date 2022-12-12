Cape Breton teen living with autism earns taekwondo black belt

Makaio Edwards, from Glace Bay, N.S., is already known in his community for being named a UNESCO dance ambassador back in April.

Now, he’s being celebrated for his accomplishments in a second hobby – taekwondo.

“A little fun fact, my first main goal in taekwondo was to get a green belt because I loved the colour green,” Edwards told CTV Atlantic.

The 13-year-old lives with autism but that didn't stop him from giving martial arts a try.

He started when he was seven-years-old.

“With his disability, he kind of had to work double time I guess to accomplish but he never gave up”, said Angie MacDonald, general manager of Island Martial Arts Centre (IMAC).

On Dec. 3, Edwards took his black belt test at IMAC’s Sydney location.

"I'm not normally a crier, but I could not stop,” MacDonald said. “I was so emotional just watching him sitting there so proud of himself knowing he did the best he could do."

The Grade 8 student at Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay started his black belt training in July.

“It feels good. I put a lot of hard work into this. Not only is it a relief for everyone, it’s a relief for my mind too. It’s been on it for a while,” Edwards said.

Like dancing, Edwards said martial arts are good for his mind and help him build focus and self-esteem.

“Plus, it works on agility too, self-defence. So if I’m ever in a tough situation, I can kick your butt,” Edwards said with a laugh.

Now that he's both a dance ambassador and a taekwondo black belt, what's next for Edwards before he starts high school next September?

“Keep inspiring people to do stuff and making the world awesome,” Edwards said.