Cape Breton teen living with autism named N.S. dance ambassador
Makaio Edwards, 13, is in his element when he's on the move — or more specifically when he's busting a move.
The Grade 7 student at Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay, N.S., lives on the autism spectrum.
He’s been dancing as a hobby since he was about five-years-old.
Before then, he barely spoke a word and had chronic anxiety.
Today, he's found his groove — in more ways than one.
"Dance has been helping my autism brain,” said Edwards.
“Because if it's having bad thoughts, well, it gets its mind off it because it's having fun, it's doing moves it loves. It's doing dance styles it loves. It has a great time, and it just brushes all those worries away."
Recently, Edwards was named Nova Scotia's 2022 ambassador to UNESCO's International Dance Day on April 29.
“It was awesome and we even had pizza that night — it was great,” Edwards said about when he found out the good news.
Amber McPhee has been one of Edwards’ dance instructors for years. She's watched him grow as both a performer, and a person, and says his message — and all that he's overcome — will serve as a good example to other kids.
"I was super pleased. Super excited for him. He's totally the right person,” said McPhee. "He makes it very accessible for everybody. So, I think that lots of kids with lots of ages, and lots of different experience levels will really relate to what Makaio’s got to say."
For now, Edwards is focused on his next competition — coming up Saturday in Membertou, N.S., He says he's living proof that dancing is for everyone, including people who have disabilities.
"I feel great because I've strutted my stuff,” Edwards said. “I've shown everybody my solo. The crowd is cheering. I'm satisfied, I bow. I head off with my signature peace symbol, and I feel like I've done an awesome job."
