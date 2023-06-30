Cape Breton tourism operators hope carbon tax won’t keep vehicle visitors away

Cape Bretoners are worried the incoming carbon tax will affect the tourism season in Cape Breton. Cape Bretoners are worried the incoming carbon tax will affect the tourism season in Cape Breton.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island