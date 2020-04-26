GLACE BAY, N.S. -- Popular tourist attractions remain closed with COVID-19 restrictions in place in Cape Breton – causing concern among business owners about how long they can continue to operate under such conditions.

Attractions such as the Cape Breton Miners Museum remain closed as of Sunday – its future in limbo.

“We’re looking at a real mess because we are not for profit, which means we don’t have any more in our bank account to float us for a year,” says Cape Breton Miners Museum executive director, Mary Pat Mombourquette.

Mombourquette says revenue from ticket sales is used to pay the utilities and insurance. However, without money coming in, there’s no cash flow.

“We’re in uncharted grounds here. It’s really quite terrifying,” says Mombourquette.

Nearby at the Savoy Theatre, staff and crew were preparing to open its production of Cinderella; which is currently on hold, alongside several other productions.

“A staff member came in here for the first time last night since March 15, and it is like the place stood in time for the past five weeks,” says Savoy Theatre manager, Pam Leader. “We’re giving back a good $125,000 of refunds.”

Both venues have not received any emergency funding from any level of government; in fact, Mombourquette says there’s one program that is actually going to hurt them.

“$1,250 – that goes to students going into post-secondary school next year because they get that for May, June, July and August,” says Mombourquette. “I’m wondering what that’s going to do to the pool of summer students we usually hire here.”

For Leader, it could be a long time before the theatre is full again, as she feels the arts and entertainment sector will be the last to receive approval to reopen.

“That’s the biggest issue,” says Leader. “We have 760 seats, so you come in, and you are a couple of inches from the person next to you – that’s definitely not going to work until we’re down the road where there’s a vaccine.”

“We’re in real big trouble this year,” says Mombourette, echoing Leader’s sentiments.

Meanwhile, Mombourquette notes if the Cape Breton Miners Museum doesn't open for the 2020 summer season, it will be the first time the attraction won’t be able to share the region’s rich coal mining history with the public. She adds her focus is on ensuring the museum’s doors stay open when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.