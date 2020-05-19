HALIFAX -- Four Cape Breton residents are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Tuesday to face drug-related charges after two separate vehicle stops over the weekend.

Cape Breton Regional Police say an officer observed a vehicle with an out-of province license plate parked on Victoria Road in Whitney Pier, N.S. on Friday.

The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that police had attempted to stop for traffic offences the previous night, so the officer activated emergency lights and approached the vehicle.

The officer found evidence of alcohol and drugs in the vehicle. When the three occupants gave their identification, two were found to be in breach of current court ordered conditions.

Additional officers responded and placed the two under arrest. Upon searching the vehicle further, officers found a bag of cocaine, prescription drugs and other drug-related paraphernalia. As a result, the third occupant of the vehicle was also arrested.

Joshua Todd Donovan, 28, of North Sydney is charged with possession of cocaine and two breaches of conditions.

Raymond Trevor MacKeigan, 23, of Florence, is charged with possession of cocaine and two breaches of conditions.

Lurlene Alice Dominix is charged with possession of cocaine and four breaches of conditions.

All three were also issued summary offence tickets for ‘Failing to Social Distance’, which carries a fine of $1,000 for failing to comply with regulations under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

They were remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court today.

On Saturday night, a Cape Breton Regional Police officer observed a man recently charged with cocaine trafficking in a location that put him in breach of the conditions of his release.

David Stephen Braithewaite is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of property obtained by crime, five breaches of previous court-ordered conditions, and operating a motor Vehicle while license suspended.

Braithewaite was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court Tuesday.