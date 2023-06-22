Cape Breton twosome attempt to golf their way into a Guinness World Record

There wasn’t a second to spare on Wednesday at The Lakes Golf Club & Resort in Ben Eoin, N.S., where two Cape Breton men – Wes Stanford and Thomas Xidos – tried to officially golf their way into a Guinness World Record.

"It's absolutely amazing to see them going for the Guinness Book of World Records,” said Caitlyn MacDonald, manager of philanthropy at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation, the benefactor of the charity golf attempt.

The existing Guinness World Record for most holes completed in 12 hours by a twosome with carts was 290, set by a pair of men in the United Kingdom in 2016.

When CTV Atlantic first met up with the Cape Breton pair late Wednesday morning they had already finished 167 holes.

Xidos and Stanford first teed off for the day at exactly 4:57 a.m.

Observers were wowed at the twosome’s golf proficiencies and their efficiency in moving around the course.

"The speed at which they are doing this - they are not stopping for two seconds,” said April Powers, events manager at The Lakes. “They've been at this since the crack of dawn, and they are not letting up at all. Their pace is amazing."

The pair spent the day basically sprinting after each time they hit the ball, in what amounted to a day of “speed golf.”

"They are literally jumping from the cart, to the hole, driving the ball, going back and forth. It's really amazing to see,” MacDonald said.

By lunchtime on Wednesday, the pair had raised more than $11,000 for the Hospital Foundation.

"We won't know the final number until probably tomorrow, but we see so much support for Wes and Thomas and so much excitement on this course today,” MacDonald said.

Wednesday was the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year, with nearly 16 hours of daylight – and the duo planned to golf from dawn until dusk.

Observers at the golf course could only speculate how many holes the pair might complete, and how tired they might be when the day is finished.

"I know Thomas, who works for the Foundation, already put his vacation day in for tomorrow. I think they're going to be a little bit sore later,” MacDonald said with a laugh.

By late afternoon, foundation representatives who were on hand told CTV Atlantic the duo had achieved their goal – beating the previous record for holes golfed by a twosome with carts in 12 hours, pending Guinness verification.

There was no immediate word on how long that may take.

