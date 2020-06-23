SYDNEY, N.S. -- Cape Breton University says it continues to look for ways to deal with the "significant" financial effects it is dealing with because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new release, the university says it has taken several steps, including laying off 60 term employees and issuing temporary layoffs for close to 40 non-faculty staff.

CBU says to date it has also cancelled all work-related travel and reduced operational expenditures by close to $2 million.

As well, the school will increase tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year by three per cent or $24 per course.

However, it says it will also waive fees for campus activity, lab, and online learning, while providing a $24 rebate per three-credit course on the differential fee for international students.

University president David Dingwall says the school's board of governors will be asked later this month to approve a deficit budget for 2020-21, adding that the university will be "recalibrating" its budget on a monthly basis.