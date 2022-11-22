Cape Breton University students upset that classes held off campus in Cineplex

SYDNEY, N.S. -

Some international students at Cape Breton University are frustrated that many of their classes are taking place inside a commercial movie theatre instead of on campus.

Student union president Damanpreet Singh says students who have to travel about nine kilometres away from campus for class are being deprived of the full university experience.

The dean of the university's business school says classes for 90 of the 146 in-person sections of the two-year post-baccalaureate business program are held in a Cineplex theatre in Sydney, N.S.

Dean John Nadeau says the administration is doing its best to accommodate a high number of new students but recognizes that the situation isn't ideal.

Nadeau says the vast majority of the two-year business program's 2,000 students are from India.

Singh says the situation is "depressing" for international students, whose tuition costs twice as much as it does for Canadians.

