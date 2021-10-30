Cape Breton University to host three national sports championships

SYDNEY, N.S. -

If good things come in threes, Cape Breton University and its athletics programs have a lot to celebrate these days.

"We've got three national championships in three academic years," says John Ryan, director of athletics and student life.

Along with the CIS Women's Soccer Championship next month, CBU will host Women's Basketball Nationals in March 2023.

And then, men's soccer in the fall of that year.

It all adds up to a further coming of age for a school that's seen a lot of growth in recent years.

"I think Cape Breton University has a good reputation across the country now. In terms of our athletics and what we stand for, the values we stand for, and again, it's not all about winning," says Ryan.

The university and the community have proven themselves on the big stage before by hosting and winning Women's Soccer Nationals back in 2007.

Then, there was the 2010 AUS Men's Basketball Championship.

With Halifax hosting the Brier, Sydney's Centre 200 was packed instead.

"4,100 people, all dressed in orange," says Ryan.

The first of the championships will be held at the Sydney Centre when the women's soccer team welcomes the rest of the country in just a couple of weeks.

But right now, the soccer pitch is empty and not long ago, so too was the rest of campus.

CBU was one of the first universities in the Maritimes to lock things down during COVID-19.

Glace Bay's MacKenzee Ryan is women's basketball captain. She says from not being able to play for eighteen months to hosting nationals three times over, it's a big change for the better.

She's looking forward to welcoming the country to her home community.

"I say it all the time, you don't really know what Cape Breton hospitality is all about until you witness it. And once you witness it, it's just amazing. We welcome you with open arms and once you get that experience, you want to come back all the time," says MacKenzee Ryan.

There will be economic spinoffs too, for an area that could use them.