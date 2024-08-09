Cape Breton wildlife park seeks donations to build permanent enclosure for exotic cat

A serval cat with a mysterious background now lives at the Two Rivers Wildlife Park in Mira, Nova Scotia.

The cat, named Loki, can’t handle a Cape Breton winter, so he lives in private quarters out of public view. There is a fundraising drive underway to build him a permanent, heated, indoor-outdoor enclosure that gives him more space to roam. When it’s constructed, the public will be able to visit Loki every day the park is open.

Serval cats are native to Africa, but Loki was found wandering around a Halifax neighbourhood last August. Officials say its journey to Nova Scotia is a mystery.

Two Rivers Wildlife Park caretaker, Michaela Hadway, says the cat was brought to their facility last October by the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR). When the staff determined they had the capacity to care for the lost animal, they gave Loki his name. Hadway says the cat was timid when it first arrived, but it has since settled in.

“Loki loves to snack and play with his toys. He goes crazy for balls, especially tennis balls. He loves plush toys as well, but they don’t last long,” says Hadway. “He’s a big climber as well, and he enjoys his cat tree.”

Hadway says Loki loves to eat and is now at a healthy weight of about 20 kilograms, comparable to a medium-sized dog. He eats a special diet high in chicken and beef.

Anyone interested in supporting Loki’s care can donate to the wildlife park. People can ceremonially adopt Loki for $100 dollars, which includes a photo, personalized letter and adoption certificate. There is a fundraising event later this month at the Island Veterinary Hospital in Marion Bridge. All proceeds will go to the Two Rivers Wildlife Park.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.