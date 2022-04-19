Cape Breton woman creates major fundraiser in support of ovarian, other gynecological cancers

Six months after receiving an ovarian cancer diagnosis, a Sydney River, N.S., woman is the organizer behind a growing fundraiser.

"To say people really got on board and the momentum got going would be an understatement for sure," said 34-year-old Dena Edwards Wadden.

Edwards Wadden created the concept of the event called Teal to Heal on her own. It quickly caught interest around the community with sponsors and supporters.

"We're going to be having it May 8," Edwards Wadden said. “Which happens to be Mother's Day, as well as World Ovarian Cancer Day."

About 800 people have signed up for the walk and run fundraiser. To date, over $23,000 has been raised - less than $2,000 shy of the event's goal, with nearly three weeks left to go.

Edwards Wadden says the money will go directly to helping women who are fighting ovarian and other gynecological cancers in Cape Breton.

"Help with travel. Help with food vouchers," she explained. “See if we can eliminate other stresses that come along with cancer so women can fully focus on their cancer diagnosis."

In partnership with the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation, they say the event could become one of the biggest fundraisers this year.

"Dena Edwards is amazing. She is someone who turned a diagnosis of ovarian cancer into something so positive for others who are battling," said Paula MacNeil, Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation CEO. "There's going to be an expo taking place. There will be music. It will be a really fun event to raise money for a very important cause."

Organizers say the first Teal to Heal walk will start and finish at the County Arena in Coxheath, N.S.

The free event includes a two kilometre walk, and a 5 kilometre walk and run. Organizers say donations are also welcome.

"Close to 600 people signed up over the weekend to take part in the event," Edwards Wadden said. "So, we actually are probably going to have to cap the event at 1,000 people."

She says it’s been an overwhelming amount of community support, but it’s been buoying for her on a personal level.

"It's a really nice form of support, and it's just helping me get through a tougher time for myself as well."