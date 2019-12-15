SYDNEY -- A Cape Breton woman says she has rediscovered the Christmas spirit, by making the holiday season a little merrier for those with health or mobility issues.

Ever since her father passed away, Christina Joe says the holidays have been a difficult time for her family.

“He died two days before Christmas and he died right next to the Christmas tree, so we didn’t decorate that year, we just kind of went through the motions and for a couple of years afterwards I couldn’t really decorate,” says Joe.

After her father’s death, Joe became the primary caregiver for her grandmother, who was bedridden.

“She loved Christmas, she liked seeing all the different lights and all the things she couldn’t get out to see,” says Joe.

That’s when Joe had the idea to create a video compilation, featuring hundreds of Christmas light displays across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“Just because our bodies fail us and we don’t have the ability to get out and see that stuff, it doesn’t mean we don’t want to,” explains Joe.

The 40-year-old is a residential care worker, and sees first hand that the holidays aren’t necessarily a happy time for everyone.

She has now created a 30-minute video featuring hundreds of Christmas displays, as a gift to people who are unable to leave their homes.

“There was a man and his mom was in palliative care, and he asked me to send the video to him,” says Joe. “Later on that afternoon he messaged me and said his mom had passed away, but the last thing they did together was watch that video.”

Joe says she spent about five hours a night for a couple weeks driving around the CBRM in search of the best light displays. In total she estimates more than 50 hours spent, with her fuel costs coming in over $100.

“It’s a little costly yeah. If I go for three or four hours a night because sometimes you have to drive long distances to get to these houses, I’d say I definitely bought a few tanks of gas, but I work two jobs. That’s what I choose to do with my two jobs."

But Joe says it's worth every penny to spread some Christmas cheer to those who may not be able to experience it first hand.

Joe says creating the video has brought back the Holiday spirit for her and a new tradition she looks forward to sharing with her community for years to come.