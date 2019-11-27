SYDNEY -- A Cape Breton woman had a close call with a police vehicle that nearly crashed through her home in Sydney.

Helen Chesson says she was woken up around 3 a.m. Monday to find a Cape Breton Regional Police cruiser on the front lawn of her Argyle Street home.

Police say the vehicle hydroplaned and rolled over into her yard.

Chesson says she's still shaken up.

"I got up and I said, 'I better go down and check that out because it was an awful bang,'" Chesson said. "She hit the corner of the house. I came down and I saw coloured light flickering in my room and I said, 'Oh my God, it's my house.'"

The vehicle damaged Chesson's window, which has been temporarily repaired.

Chesson says, as a senior on a fixed income, she hopes the damage to her property will be repaired soon.

Police say they will replace her window.

The police cruiser suffered extensive damage. The officer driving the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.