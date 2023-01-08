Cape Breton woman hopes to transform inherited property into affordable housing

A Cape Breton woman who inherited some prime waterfront property is reaching out to developers to build an apartment complex on the land to help with the affordable housing crisis in the area.

Janet Dermody owns a piece of property in Howie Centre, N.S. The acre-and-a-half of land was given to her by her mother and now she wants to use the property to pay it forward.

“It touches my heart because homelessness is a personal issue for me,” said Dermody. “My brother died in September of 2021 in Hamilton, Ont., in a homeless park in a tent. I don't want any other family to have that feeling because it's the most horrible feeling in the world.”

Her plan is to work with a contractor to build units on the property. She says she can't afford to develop the land, and is hoping to help herself by helping others.

“I'm just looking to live for free. If I can have free rent, they can have the rest of the money,” said Dermody.

According to the latest census data, Sydney saw a 2.6 per cent population increase in the past five years.

Construction of the new NSCC is well underway, and it's creating economic optimism the CBRM hasn't seen in years. But it’s also creating problems finding affordable accommodations in the municipality.

“It's an issue for everyone honestly. You're seeing families with children, seniors, single mothers -- it’s really something that is affecting everyone in our community and it's a pretty dire situation, unfortunately,” said Jenna Lahey, chief executive officer of the Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Lahey credits Dermody for thinking of others in her community and creating an idea outside of the box.

“Housing isn't typically something that the chamber as a business representative would get involved in, but I think it’s very important that all organizations and all levels of government come together and push this fight forward,” said Lahey.

Dermody says she's received positive feedback since going public with her idea.

“I'm 49-years-old and I’ve never seen anything like this on the island and it scares me. If I can have even the smallest impact and home even two or three families, it would make my heart happy,” said Dermody.

Dermody's plan is to lease the land, and with the right developer, she's hoping her dream will soon become reality.