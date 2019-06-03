

The sister of a Mi'kmaw woman who was found dead in Sydney harbour 18 years ago believes she was murdered and was hoping today's report of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women would have more answers for families like hers.

The Sydney boardwalk is a beautiful spot to enjoy a break away from a busy day, but for Tricia Johnson it's a reminder of the pain her family has felt the past 18 years.

“I really hoped my sister's case would be reopened because it deserves to be reopened,” Johnson said. “My sister didn't deserve to die. She didn't want to die.”

Johnson's sister, Cheryl Anne Johnson, died when she was just 23 years old. Her body was found in Sydney harbour after a night out with friends.

Police called her death an accident.

As the final report in the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released Monday, Johnson says she had higher expectations.

“I really thought these cases were going to be looked into,” Johnson said. “Especially something like this. You're found in the harbour with your pants down. Your shirt above your breast with superficial injuries.

The report called on government, police and the public to address endemic violence. Johnson says change also needs to happen at home.

“We don't want to believe she was murdered or hurt,” Johnson said. “My family really wanted to, especially my parents. My father said it was easier for me to believe she had died accidentally than to be murdered.”

Karina Matthews Denny is a member of the Nova Scotia native women's association and has held several marches over the last three years in her home community of Membertou to bring awareness about the inquiry.

“The women and families do not feel comfortable going to the authorities for help,” said Matthews Denny. “I think the grass roots movement would help our indigenous women and girls.”

Back on the boardwalk, Johnson is still left with a number of unanswered questions.

“I'm happy it happened,” she said. “I'm happy it's bringing awareness, but then what? What happens to my family and my sister's case after this is over?”

Johnson says she will continue to fight for the truth. She plans on meeting with Nova Scotia's medical examiner in the next month.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.