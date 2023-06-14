Cape Breton Woman's disappearance now considered a homicide, family wants answers

April 2017 was the last time 59-year-old Debbie Hutchinson was seen alive. Her family has been searching for answers about her disappearance ever since.

“It's been a long six years. It's not nice. You think about it every time the anniversary comes around and think of it more,” said John Hutchinson, Debbie’s brother.

For six years police have considered Hutchinson's disappearance as a missing person’s case, but now they're calling it a homicide.

Her car, a 2005 white Kia Magentis, was found burned out in a wooded area not far from Hutchinson's home.

“I wasn't shocked for them to come out and say that because all along I was thinking this is a homicide,” said Hutchinson,

But police are saying very little about their investigation.

“I can't speak to specifics, I don't want to jeopardize the investigation, but information we received from investigators have deemed it a homicide at this time,” said Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sergeant Joe Farrell.

Police also released photos of vehicles captured on surveillance video on Cossitt Heights Drive on the same day Hutchinson's vehicle was last seen.

One driver has come forward, but police are hoping to speak with the others.

“As a result of the media release yesterday, one of the owners of the vehicles came forward right away, and investigators are going to follow up with that person,” said Farrell.

Debbie Hutchinson’s family just wants closure.

“We would just like to have it end and get back to a life that is normal again,” said John

Police say an application has been made to the provincial awards program in hopes it will help solve their investigation.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.