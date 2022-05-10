Cape Breton woman says abandoned side of her duplex has become dangerous

From rats to raccoons and plenty of birds, Diane Anderson says animals of all kinds are taking up residence in the abandoned side of her duplex in Glace Bay, N.S.

“It’s all one big open attic. I work backshift, so I sleep during the day and I can hear the birds in the attic,” she said.

Anderson has lived next door to the vacant property for 13 years.

She says the property continues to deteriorate every year and now she's concerned about her family’s health.

“My husband has cancer, and I have health problems and they’re bringing crap in there,” said Anderson. “There are dead birds in there. They have to be bringing some kind of fungus in or mould. It’s just too much, too much going on.”

Besides her health, she says it's costing her a fortune to heat, with some parts of the duplex open to the elements.

“When you have to get around $1,000 or $1,200 a month, I work for oil. That’s all I get out of my paycheque is for oil. It will take me all summer to pay it off,” she added.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) Coun. James Edwards says an order was issued but ignored by the property owner to repair the damage.

“We've had the building inspector and unsightly premises people out,” he said.

Edwards says the CBRM recently fixed up some of the property and boarded part of the house.

“So now there's another order in place to the property owner to take care of it. And failure to comply with that could include other consequences, including demolition.”

Anderson says the owners currently live in Alberta and left the house abandoned after a fire several years ago.

“We both work, but we’re the working poor. It’s just too much. I can’t afford to fix the side,” she said.

The CBRM says all it can do for now is secure the vacant unit. Meanwhile, Anderson says repairs would cost her in the tens of thousands of dollars.