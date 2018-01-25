

A woman living in rural Cape Breton who lost her mother says not being able to grant her final wish has become a nightmare.

Olivia Dunphy’s 75-year-old mother Kathleen Lewis died of cancer on Christmas Day.

“It's very hard for me,” says Dunphy. “My siblings and I, we didn't know my mom had leukemia. She didn't want to tell us to upset us, so it was a shock for me.”

But the days ahead proved to be even more difficult. While planning the funeral, Dunphy says she couldn't get in touch with the only priest in her area. She says calls were not returned for several days.

Dunphy says her mother’s dying wish was to be blessed by a priest.

“We tried his doorbell for an hour and knocked frantically. He said he couldn't come that evening, but said he would be there on New Years Day at 3 p.m.," she says.

Dunphy says friends and family gathered on New Years Day for the blessing, but the priest never showed, leaving the family to bless their mother themselves.

“It was really hard. Really upsetting,” says Dunphy.

Dunphy was told the priest was sick for weeks, and he didn't show up because the road wasn't plowed. Dunphy says the family offered to pick him up.

“I'm very disappointed in the priest there because this is not the way we offer service to people. It's a very disappointing experience for me,” she says.

Bishop Brian Dunn says he's had conversations with the priest to make sure this doesn't happen again.

“I felt like a priest is someone if you call they'll do anything for you. I can't believe it. This is a human being,” says Dunphy.

“I think the bishop needs to step up, especially in this day and age when a lot of people are not attending church. They need to care more.”

Bishop Dunn has said he’s apologized to the family, but Dunphy hopes no family has to go through what they did the last couple of weeks.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.