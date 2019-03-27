

It seems there's something in the water in Cape Breton these days and it’s making people lucky.

Yet another big-money prize was handed out on the island Wednesday -- the third major win in the month of March.

There's an old saying that nothing good happens after midnight, but Lucinda Paul might beg to differ.

It was at the dark and lonely hour of four in the morning that the 29-year-old mother of two decided to scratch a Set-For-Life ticket she had recently purchased at the Eskasoni Trading Post.

“I didn't believe it, because I was scratching in the dark,” said Paul.

But when her eyes adjusted, she couldn't believe what she saw.

“It was dark, and my kids were sleeping, so I had the bathroom door open for a little bit of light,” Paul said. When she noticed some words that indicated she’d won a prize, she ran to the bathroom to read the ticket with more light.

The next thing she did was put the winning ticket under her pillow for safekeeping. The problem was, she couldn't sleep knowing it was under there.

“I was just stunned out,” she said. My insides felt like they were burning.”

Wednesday, Paul was presented with a big-cheque for $675,000.

She says she's been buying tickets for years, and the most she had ever won before was $500.

“It's always the best part of our job to talk to the winners and hear their stories, and hear their plans for their win and how it's going to affect their lives,” said Greg Weston of Atlantic Lottery. “And definitely, family is one of the common themes that we always hear. Our winners are always excited to help not only themselves, but their families.”

This is the third significant lotto win in Cape Breton this month.

Just five days ago, a couple was presented with a cheque for a cool million.

Earlier in the month, a Northside mother of three was the big winner of $1.5 million.

“The lottery's always random, so we can have winners pop up anywhere at any time,” Weston said. “We always love to come visit Cape Breton, and we're lucky that we've been making a lot of trips here.”

As for Paul, she's already started treating herself and her loved ones.

“I bought my mom a car, I bought myself a car, I bought my brothers four-wheelers,” she said.

But with two little boys – one a two-year-old, and the just three months old -- she says she plans on setting a lot of the rest aside.

“I'm putting money away for them for when they're older,” she said.

She says she plans to keep buying tickets, and with the amount of winning happening in Cape Breton lately, who can really blame her?

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.