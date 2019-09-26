

A Cape Breton mother with brain cancer is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.

More than $25,000 poured in for Danielle Mackinnon-Allen and her family this time last year. Now, she's giving back.

It was just months after giving birth to her baby daughter Kinsley that MacKinnon-Allen's life began to change in a way no one could have imagined.

"I started getting what I thought were migraines, even though I've never had migraines in my life," said MacKinnon-Allen."I'd be in bed for like three hours."

After a number of tests, it became clear it was something more serious.

Doctors initially thought it might be a grade 2 brain tumour, but a biopsy revealed it was worse than they had feared.

It was Stage 3 brain cancer and the tumour was inoperable.

"They said I had three years and … my baby's six months," said MacKinnon-Allen. "I'm like, 'I'm only going to have three years with her?' It was excruciating to hear."

In a matter of days, more than $25,000 was raised for Danielle and her young family -- an incredible show of community support.

"It still makes me teary-eyed," said MacKinnon-Allen."It was amazing. Friends, family, strangers, just people in our community, co-workers, people I haven't talked to in years I saw donate."

Now, she is giving back, by sharing her story as part of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation's annual 'radio day' fundraiser.

"Not everybody going through what I'm going through has the kind of support in the community that I have," said MacKinnon-Allen. "If I can do any good with this brain tumour that's in my head, and I'll have forever, then I want to do it."

The hospital foundation's Mark Inglis says the family is the perfect "poster child" for the benefits of care at home.

"Forty-five chemo treatments, 32 radiation treatments, here in The Cape Breton Cancer Centre," Inglis said. "In fact, she was able to have her chemotherapy treatment at home in her house and it's that sort of stuff that helps people be able to beat this disease, or at least deal with this disease better."

MacKinnon-Allen's prognosis has improved a bit, but the past year has been tough - physically and mentally on her and her family.

Still, she cherishes each day raising her two daughters and is motivated to keep fighting.

"I want to see my kids grow up," said MacKinnon-Allen."I want to be there for their birthdays … their proms."

As for her message to others on radio day Oct. 3?

"You should definitely donate, because you never know when it's going to happen to someone you love," said MacKinnon-Allen.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.