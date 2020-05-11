HALIFAX -- Two Cape Breton women are home safely after being lost in the woods for several hours on Saturday night in Grand Mira South, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional police say they received a call at 10:30 p.m. from family members of two women in their 20’s who had gone for a walk with their dogs at 7:45 p.m. and had not returned home.

The women were walking in the wooded area off Campbelldale Road in Grand Mira South, and had called family members to say they were lost in the woods and their cell phone battery was nearly dead.

A Cape Breton police K9 team responded to the area and began to search for the women. They were later joined by Ground Search and Rescue crews.

Crews searched the woods and surrounding residential through the night, both on foot and in vehicles.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the women were located by officers on Grand Mira South Road.

The women were assessed by EHS and medically cleared to return home.