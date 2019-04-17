

CTV Atlantic





Toronto Maple Leafs fans are pretty fired up after Monday night's big win over the Boston Bruins in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs -- but they have nothing on Archie MacKinnon.

MacKinnon’s entire property in Little Bras d’Or, N.S. bleeds blue-and-white. After Monday’s win, he and some of his fellow diehard fans were planning the parade.

“That's why I wore this hat today,” MacKinnon said. “1967, the last year they won the Cup. And I'm gonna tell ya. This year here, we're gonna repeat 1967.”

There might be no better place for these Stanley Cup dreams than in MacKinnon's man cave.

From floor to ceiling, there is more Leafs memorabilia than you could shake a stick at.

“This is my heaven,” said MacKinnon. “This is Leaf heaven, is what I call it.”

Outside, the barrage of blue and white just keeps on coming, but you have to see the property lit up at night to really appreciate the work done by this Leafs fanatic.

“When the lights go down, the lights come on here and it’s nice, I enjoy it,” MacKinnon said. “I come out and watch. People driving by, taking videos, slowing down, taking pictures.”

Even the dog is decked out in Toronto colours and so is the doghouse.

Then, there's MacKinnon's truck. In the bed of it: a Maple Leafs' model plane, finished just in time for last night's game.

His blue-and-white buddies say it's all a work of art.

“Anybody can root for a team that wins all the time,” said Jimmy Campbell. “It takes a true fan to be a Leaf fan.”

Edward MacDonald says he’s trying to start his own man cave at his place.

“I got my walls painted blue and white for this,” he said. “And he's giving me stuff, like every two months. He gave me this jersey and this hat.”

Believe it or not, MacKinnon watched Monday night's 3-2 win over the Bruins in his man cave all by himself, but he says the further Toronto goes, he's inviting people from far and wide across “Leafs Nation” to come on over and join in the blue-and-white party.

“Hopefully, as we progress through this, maybe down the road we can have one big massive rally here for the Leafs when they're going to play for the Stanley Cup,” MacKinnon said.

Oddly enough, this Toronto superfan actually used to cheer for the Bruins before working in Ontario and getting hooked on the Leafs for life. He's been working on his collection of memorabilia for 17 years.

He's used to dreaming big and the name of his business says it all: “Sky's the Limit Carpentry.”

Even if the Leafs' Stanley Cup hopes come up short again, he feels the sky's the limit for years to come.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.