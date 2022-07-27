Cape Bretoners enjoy day at the beach with Eagles' mascot Screech

The QMJHL hockey season may feel far away during these dog days of summer, but that hasn't stopped one brave bird from flocking to the beach.

The Cape Breton Eagles' mascot hoped to score some new fans in the sweltering heat at a Ben Eoin, N.S., beach on Wednesday.

"I don't envy the person in there at all,” says beachgoer Cheryl McLellan.

The idea for the “Screech at the Beach” campaign is for the hockey team's mascot to visit communities all over the island for some sand and surf, and to promote the team.

"What a great way to connect with youth and the community at large, than meeting them where they're all going to be -- at the beach,” says Lindsey MacIntosh, general manager of business operations for the Cape Breton Eagles.

While the “Screech at the Beach” is a clever concept, the job has its hazards -- especially on hot days.

"There's a fan inside and I think the suit looks a lot more cumbersome than it is,” says MacIntosh. “But I mean, let's not kid ourselves."

At least one of Screech's scheduled appearances was already postponed this summer due to extreme heat.

MacIntosh adds that precautions are taken for those inside the suit.

"They're very well hydrated. They have in and out areas where they can go and take a break. But I've got to tell you, the response from the community has just been unreal."

The bird was a big hit with young beachgoers as well.

"Screech is insane,” said one child. “Eagles are the best. Go Eagles. Yeah!"

But will “Screech at the Beach” in July mean more people in the seats at hockey games in January? The team figures it's worth a shot.

"He's a local celebrity, and when he hits that beach, no pun intended, they're flocking to him,” says MacIntosh.

"I don't know how they're doing it. They are unbelievable. The heat would be just too much,” said beachgoer Mike Carrigan. “It’s probably his first time riding in the Bras d'or Lakes -- what an honour!"

The team says being a mascot is a tough job, but someone's got to do it -- and a seat on a SeaDoo at the beach probably beats the office cubicle.

"It was wonderful to see,” says MacIntosh. “And it makes getting in that suit worth it."