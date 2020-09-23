SYDNEY, N.S. -- In big storm situations like these, we are often told to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

While the wind picked up quite a bit Wednesday afternoon in Sydney, the consensus seems to be that we got off pretty lucky.

It was supposed to be a lot worse.

"It's not too bad," said Tom Rockett. "I've seen a lot worse than this, that's for sure."

After days of worry as Teddy approached, the storm arrived Tuesday night with heavy rain and high winds.

Its biggest impact was expected Wednesday, but many woke up to find conditions weren't so bad.

That was fine by Walter Doue, whose home was heavily damaged in the 2016 Thanksgiving Day storm that dumped more than 200 mm of rain on the Sydney area.

"We need to be over-prepared," Doue said. "If we look back at 2016, I don't think we were prepared. I know I wasn't."

Because of lessons learned four years ago, and during Dorian this time last year, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality had all hands on deck in preparation for Teddy.

Mayor Cecil Clarke says it was better to be safe than sorry.

"We are not questioning Mother Nature," Clarke said. "When we were not prepared for an unforecasted situation, we ended up in the most devastating flooding our community has ever seen. So I'd rather be prepared, and come through it saying 'that wasn't so bad.'"

With Teddy now on its way out with what appears to be minimal damage across the Maritimes, some are breathing a sigh of relief.

"My anxiety is so low compared to 2016," Doue said.

Some took Wednesday to admire the pounding surf.

For others, it was a regular day at the mall.

And you won't find many people complaining.

"I'd rather have my power and amenities, you know," said Brian Musgrave. "I don't want to be sitting in the dark for hours -- or days."

So, while Teddy may be remembered as more of a "teddy bear" here in the Maritimes, it could have gone down in history as a lot worse.